Lompoc Unified School District rallies community support to feed families in need

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The spirit of giving during the on-going COVID pandemic was boosted by the Lompoc Unified School District with a Winter Grocery Basket distribution event.

“As many are aware, these are unique circumstances and we are doing our best to provide for all families in Lompoc,” said Hannah Carroll, Director of Child Nutrition Services.

An unexpected high turnout in the first hour of Friday’s event left many empty-handed as organizers ran out of food.

Winter Grocery Basket distribution event (Credit: LUSD)

“We sincerely apologize if you were unable to pick up a free meal package,” said Carroll.

The Food Bank hosted a separate event the following day at Lompoc High School, which again, left tables empty before all families could be served. So, people in the community rallied together and collected enough donations to purchase additional food and gifts for those specific families in need.

“Our staff continue to amaze me with their generosity, of time and spirit, for the betterment of our community. It is truly magical,” said Carmen Chavez, Principal of Hapgood Elementary School where the food was distributed.

Chavez noted that the driving force behind this effort was Maria Garcia-Cacique, Hapgood’s Reading Specialist, who contacted the Food Bank and Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization (LVCHO).

LUSD supported the efforts by providing vans and drivers to pick up food from the Santa Maria Food Bank.

“It has been proven time and time again, when there is a need in the community, Lompoc organizations and caring individuals join together to make it happen for the kids,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.