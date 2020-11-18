SpaceX to launch satellite from VAFB

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX is set to launch a satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base this weekend.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is scheduled to launch Saturday at 9:17 a.m. aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

"The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade," according to a press release from Vandenberg and SpaceX.

People in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties can expect to hear multiple sonic booms as the rocket breaks the sound barrier upon reentry.

Residents should be prepared to hear the sound of the sonic boom, which is similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder. The intensity of the sonic boom depends on multiple factors, including weather conditions.

The rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg.

The usual viewing area for these types of launched will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information on the launch, follow Vandenberg Air Force Base on Facebook and Twitter.