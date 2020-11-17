Santa Maria Town Center Mall remains open while county is in Purple Tier

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Town Center Mall is making modifications to stay open while Santa Barbara County is in the "Purple Tier" of the state's reopening plan.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the county moved back in the state reopening system Monday after its number of COVID-19 cases increased.

While in the more restrictive purple tier, malls can be open indoors with modifications.

The capacity is limited to a maximum of 25%, all common areas have to be closed, and food courts cannot be open.

Just a few days ago, when Santa Barbara County was in the Red Tier, the Town Center Mall was allowed to set the capacity at 50% and the food courts could be open at reduced capacity.

The Town Center Mall currently has other COVID-19 precautions in place as well.

Masks and physical distancing are required while arrows on the floors aim to keep foot traffic moving in one direction.

Santa Barbara County will not be able to move back into the Red Tier until its case rate improves.