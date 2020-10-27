Skip to Content
25 barrels of oil spilled near Los Alamos

sbc fire oil spill
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an oil spill near Los Alamos early Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road before 6 a.m.

According to Captain Daniel Bertucelli with the fire department, about 25 barrels of crude oil was spilled but was captured by "secondary containment." Bertucelli said no waterways were impacted.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department remained on scene to oversee the cleanup of the spilled oil.

