Santa Maria Elks Lodge closed after member tests positive for COVID-19
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Elks Lodge has been closed until further notice.
The lodge took to Facebook Monday to announce the closure following one of it's member's positive COVID-19.
In the announcement, the lodge said it would begin the cleaning and sanitization process of the building. Until it could be safely reopened, all activities at the lodge were immediately cancelled.
