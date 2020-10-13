Santa Maria Elks Lodge closed after member tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Elks Lodge has been closed until further notice.

The lodge took to Facebook Monday to announce the closure following one of it's member's positive COVID-19.

We are shutting down the ENTIRE Lodge immediately through at least Sunday in an abundance of caution due to Lodge... Posted by Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 on Monday, October 12, 2020

In the announcement, the lodge said it would begin the cleaning and sanitization process of the building. Until it could be safely reopened, all activities at the lodge were immediately cancelled.

For more information about COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, click here.