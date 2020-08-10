Allan Hancock College outlines what remote learning will look like

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College will begin its fall semester next week with the majority of classes offered online due to ongoing Covid-19 concern.

AHC Administration says it still plans to offer some in-person classes and instruction.

"We have some classes that are critical and can't transition to an online format", said AHC President Kevin Walthers, "so we'll still be offering face to face classes in our health sciences, public safety, some of our science labs and our career education programs like welding, machining and automotive."

The college has been relying on technology and social media to keep new and returning students updated on the changes.

The hope is campus and classroom life could return to normal for the Spring semester depending on the pandemic and public compliance with social distancing and face coverings.

In the meantime, AHC administrators, faculty and staff are encouraging students to continue to pursue their higher education goals despite the new changes.

"I hope our students will stick with it and give it a try", Walthers said, "I know we're putting in a lot of resources, not just dollars but people, really reaching out to the students. Our faculty have done an amazing job of keeping their courses current, making them relevant to the students, our staff are doing everything they can to be available on the phone, through video chat, to make sure to make sure the students have everything they need."

The first day of classes for the Fall semester is Monday, August 17.

To find out more about Allan Hancock College, the Fall semester changes, enrollment in classes offered, online support, etc., go to hancockcollege.edu/covid.