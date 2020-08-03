Unarmed missile launch planned for this week at Vandenberg

Santa Maria - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE - An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launch will be held at Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday.

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile is set to launch from the base between 12:21 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. from north Vandenberg.

The launch will test the operational safety, readiness and effectiveness of the weapon system.

For updates regarding the test launch, follow Vandenberg Air Force Base on social media.