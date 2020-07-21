Suspect in killing of Lompoc soldier does not appear for arraignment

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A Lompoc man charged with the murder of an on-leave soldier back in 2019 did not appear in person for his court arraignment Tuesday morning.

Walter Morales Jr., 26, from Santa Maria was charged with the 2019 murder of Lompoc soldier Marlon Brumfield on Monday.

Morales did not participate in the zoom session Tuesday morning at the Santa Maria Superior Court due to medical reasons.

Our newsroom is awaiting to find out if it has anything to do with COVID-19.

Morales' defense attorney and the Deputy District Attorney argued before the judge on his bail amount.

Morales, who is a suspected gang member, is accused of a gang-related shooting of Brumfield back in September 2019.

Brumfield was on leave from army service at that time and was visiting family in Lompoc.

Morales was arrested Friday after a long police stand-off outside his home in Santa Maria.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.