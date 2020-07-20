Skip to Content
Murder charges filed against suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lompoc soldier

Walter Alexander Morales Jr
Lompoc Police Department
Walter Alexander Morales Jr.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County District Attorney has announced the filing of a felony complaint against Walter Morales Jr. for the murder of a Lompoc soldier.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has filed the felony complaint against Walter Morales Jr., 26, from Lompoc on Monday.

Morales, who is a suspected gang member, was charged as the second suspect in connection to the 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Lompoc soldier Marlon Brumfield.

The other suspect Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, 25, from Santa Maria was previously charged in a felony complaint with the murder of Brumfield in and a special allegation of street terrorism.

(Previous coverage: Lompoc police arrest one of two suspects in shooting death of Marlon Brumfield)

Morales will appear in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court for arraignment on the charges on July 21, 2020.  

