Murder charges filed against suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lompoc soldier

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County District Attorney has announced the filing of a felony complaint against Walter Morales Jr. for the murder of a Lompoc soldier.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has filed the felony complaint against Walter Morales Jr., 26, from Lompoc on Monday.

Morales, who is a suspected gang member, was charged as the second suspect in connection to the 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Lompoc soldier Marlon Brumfield.

The other suspect Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, 25, from Santa Maria was previously charged in a felony complaint with the murder of Brumfield in and a special allegation of street terrorism.

(Previous coverage: Lompoc police arrest one of two suspects in shooting death of Marlon Brumfield)

Morales will appear in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court for arraignment on the charges on July 21, 2020.