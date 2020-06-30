Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services respond to an arson fire

Santa Maria - North County

PASO ROBLES, Calif.- Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at the 1000 block of Vine Street around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

When the fire crew arrived, they determined that the fire was suspicious and that the fire may have been set intentionally. Further investigation determined that the fire started with the help of a flammable liquid. A nearby resident was abel to extinguish the blaze and minimize the damage to a structure.

If anyone have any information regarding the arson fire or suspicious activity during the morning hours or late afternoon of Monday, June 29th, please contact the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services at 805 227-7560.