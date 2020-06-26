Santa Maria man identified as motorcyclist killed on Dominion Road

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a motorcyclist who was found dead following a crash on Dominion Road Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Joseph Wiley of Santa Maria was killed Thursday on the 6300 block of Dominion Road.

At around 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and located Wiley on the ground off the roadway. He was unconscious and had no pulse, first responders said. CPR was administered but Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol said Wiley was traveling in a group with five other motorcyclists when he crashed. Their speed was estimated at 45 mph, CHP said.

Currently, it's unclear if Wiley died in the crash or if he suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash.

CHP is investigating the collision.