Lompoc residents asked to follow state order to stay home

LOMPOC, Calif. - The city of Lompoc is asking residents to follow Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order to stay home except for essential needs.

Governor Newsom issued the order Thursday and it will stay in effect until further notice.

Lompoc city officials would like to remind the public that essential services will stay open like gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and food banks.

The city of Lompoc says it will continue to serve the public even as its city facilities are closed.

