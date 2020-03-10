Police respond to panic alarm, one person detained in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police responded to a panic alarm on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1400 of South Broadway in Santa Maria.

According to police, a panic alarm was set off at one of the businesses in that area.

Officers arrived and detained one person.

Police say there is currently no risk to the public.

This incident is currently under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.