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Santa Barbara - South County

ShelterBox Mobilizes for Venezuela Earthquake

Shelterbox USA
By
today at 11:40 am
Published 2:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – ShelterBox is preparing to respond after powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, leaving families in urgent need of assistance.

Relief supplies have already been positioned nearby to help speed the response.

Teams are working with partners in the region to assess damage and identify the most pressing needs.

Emergency shelter and other essential aid are expected to be priorities as recovery begins.

The organization aims to support survivors as communities begin rebuilding.

For more information, visit: https://shelterboxusa.org/

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Patricia Martellotti

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