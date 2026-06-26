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Santa Barbara - South County

Direct Relief Delivers Pediatric Dental Kits to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic

Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
By
today at 11:44 am
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Direct Relief just delivered pediatric dental kits to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic to help improve children’s oral health.

The kits provide basic dental care supplies for young patients and their families.

The effort is part of a community partnership focused on expanding access to preventive care.

Volunteers helped assemble the kits before they were delivered to the clinic.

The donation supports local children by encouraging healthy dental habits and improving access to essential resources.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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