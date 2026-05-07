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Santa Barbara - South County

Friendship Center Hosts Early Mother’s Day Celebration in Montecito

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 6:35 pm
Published 11:20 am

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Montecito Friendship Center hosted an early Mother’s Day breakfast honoring local moms, grandmothers, and caregivers. The event brought together seniors and community members for a morning focused on appreciation, connection, and celebration ahead of the holiday.

Organizers say gatherings like this are designed to reduce isolation and strengthen community ties among older residents.

Attendees shared a warm, social morning centered on recognition and gratitude for the role of caregivers in the community.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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