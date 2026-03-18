Students Lead Fund Drive to Help Those Battling Blood Cancer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A group of concerned students supporting Blood Cancer United are hosting a community fundraiser all day (Wednesday) at Renaud's Bakery on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara (Montecito).

The benefit is part of their effort to raise funds for blood cancer research.

Students Jack Hyatt from Dos Pueblos High School and Sebastian Fabio from Santa Barbara High are leading a seven-member team participating in Blood Cancer United’s Student Visionaries of the Year campaign.

Croissants for a Cure at Renaud's on Coast Village Road to raises money for those fighting blood cancer.

Their goal is to raise $200,000 for Blood Cancer Research.

Renaud’s Bakery will donate 20% of sales above what the bakery would typically expect for that day, with proceeds supporting Blood Cancer United’s research initiatives.

"We set a goal of $200,000 in seven weeks, and my thinking behind that was, you make a large goal, and if you don't hit it, you'll get close. So, we're doing pretty good," said student co-leader Jack Hyatt.

He is working with student Sebastian Fabio who says they have learned as they raise money that blood cancer is, "more common than I thought it was. Everyone's one or two connections away from blood cancer, which is pretty tragic. But it was the reality. "

The statistics being used in their presentations have made and impact. Hyatt says, "every three minutes, somebody is dying of a blood cancer. And I didn't realize how prominent it was. I've really built an understanding about what this campaign is actually going to do and how it benefits people."

At Renaud's the owner was impressed with the effort and wanted to help with a portion of the days income. Renaud Gonthier said, "yes I was very impressed with the presentation. I think it takes a lot of courage when he's that young to go and talk to business owners and kind of introduce yourself and work a pitch."

Blood Cancer United, formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, is a global leader in funding research for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. Research funded through the organization has helped significantly improve survival rates for patients over the past several decades.

To donate or learn more, visit https://pages.lls.org/svoy/calso/svoygc26/TeamJackandSebastian.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.