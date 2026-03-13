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Santa Barbara - South County

Quantum Future Takes Center Stage at UC Santa Barbara

KEYT
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today at 9:17 am
Published 1:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some of the world's most influential scientists and leaders gathered at UC Santa Barbara to talk about a technology many believe could reshape the future.

The convening brought together top researchers, state officials, and Nobel Prize winners to explore California’s growing role in quantum innovation.

Panels and presentations focused on how quantum science could transform computing, cybersecurity, and scientific discovery.

Guests also toured some of UC Santa Barbara’s advanced quantum research labs, where researchers are working on systems designed to tackle problems today’s computers struggle to solve.

Leaders hope gatherings like this help keep California at the forefront of the global race to develop quantum technology.

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Patricia Martellotti

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