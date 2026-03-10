Skip to Content
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake recorded southeast of Carpinteria Tuesday morning

By
today at 11:20 am
Published 11:33 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded in the waters due south of Rincon Point, southeast of Carpinteria, at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was approximately 2.6 kilometers deep and some shaking was recorded in the surrounding areas shown in the image below with the epicenter marked as a gold star.

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the surrounding faults in the area around Tuesday's earthquake as well as the major tectonic plate boundary known as the San Andreas Fault shown as the thicker red lines clustered in the top right corner.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

