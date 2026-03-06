Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Police investigating early Friday morning stabbing on Ortega Street that hospitalized a man

March 6, 2026 12:22 pm
Published 12:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the first block of West Ortega Street Friday that hospitalized a man.

On March 6, around 1:44 a.m., dispatchers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the first block of West Ortega Street and arriving officers found a man with multiple stab wounds at the scene stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department Friday.

Officers provided medical aid before the man was transported to Cottage Hospital with non-life threatening injuries shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

No suspects were located following a search of the area added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At this point in the investigation, the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the public noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Detectives are seeking help from the public in their active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-897-8900.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

