Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Man arrested after vehicle chase through Eastside Santa Barbara Thursday night

By
March 6, 2026 12:05 pm
Published 12:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit through Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

On March 5, around 9:30 p.m., a police officer spotted a black Lincoln Navigator heading eastbound in the 1200 block of East Cota Street at high speeds and without its headlights on stated a press release Friday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The officer attempted to catch up to the Navigator to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued through several residential streets in the Eastside neighborhood detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

During the pursuit, the Navigator collided with an unoccupied vehicle in the area of 1100 East Gutierrez Street before continuing westbound on Gutierrez Street before crashing into a tree in the 300 block of Calle Cesar Chavez Street explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the occupants fled the vehicle on foot and a short time later, the driver returned to the scene and voluntarily surrendered to officers at the scene.

The 22-year-old Santa Barbara man was not injured during the collisions and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including felony evading and hit-and-run shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

His bail has been set at $75,000 added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.