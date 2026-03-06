Skip to Content
Aliso Elementary placed on brief lockdown as deputies confirm inaccurate report of a weapon in the area

By
March 6, 2026 10:49 am
Published 10:55 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Aliso Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning as law enforcement investigated an inaccurate report of a group of people with a handgun nearby.

At 10:11 a.m., dispatchers received a call from students reporting multiple people with a handgun on the railroad tracks near Aliso Elementary School and the campus was placed on a lockdown while deputies responded to the area detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies confirmed the people were carrying a cell phone and an umbrella and the lockdown was lifted at 10:28 a.m. Friday.

The full lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution and based on the initial information in the report received by dispatchers explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

