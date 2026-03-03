Skip to Content
Woman airlifted Tuesday from local hiking trail after allergic reaction to fire ants

today at 12:45 pm
Published 12:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A female hiker was rescued from the lower Tangerine Falls trail Tuesday morning after suffering from an allergic reaction to fire ants.

On March 3, around 10:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the West Fork of the Cold Springs Trail for an injured hiker stated the Montecito Fire Protection District.

According to Montecito Fire, the woman suffered an allergic reaction after coming into contact with fire ants and a helicopter hoist was used after responding agencies located her on the trail.

She was flown from the scene to a local hospital for further medical treatment added the Montecito Fire Protection District.

