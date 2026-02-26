Oxnard man arrested for sexual battery after arranging to meet minor through social media

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, a 23-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for multiple felonies including sexual battery and traveling to meet a minor for lewd acts after contacting a minor through social media.

In November of last year, patrol deputies spoke with a previously missing minor after she had returned to her home in Carpinteria stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives investigating the case learned that a 23-year-old Oxnard man using a fake name on Snapchat and Instagram had been in contact with the girl and was aware of her age noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple search warrants were obtained to verify the man's true identity and on Feb. 26, he was arrested at his home in the 400 block of Grant Avenue in Oxnard detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 23-year-old was booked for multiple felonies including assault with intent to commit a sex crime, traveling to meet a minor for lewd acts, sexual battery, and furnishing alcohol and marijuana to a minor.

He is being held on a $100,000 bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are sharing two of the no longer active social media profiles used by the Oxnard man so parents can check their children's social media accounts for any contact with "justreelingby" or "goshboyyyy_lol" that are pictured below.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150.

You can also share information while remaining anonymous by visiting the Sheriff's website or calling the Sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171.

"It is critical that both parents and children understand that individuals online are not always who they claim to be," shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday. "Child predators often use false identities, fake profiles, and manipulation tactics to gain trust and exploit young people. Teaching children to be cautious about who they communicate with, what information they share, and to report suspicious behavior can help prevent exploitation and keep them safe."