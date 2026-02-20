Unidentified man arrested and local attorney pepper-sprayed by ICE agents in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was taken into custody and another pepper-sprayed during a confrontation between ICE agents and observers in Santa Barbara Friday.

ICE agents were outside of the County Probation Office in the 100 block of East Carrillo when an observer shared with Your News Channel that a young man was detained at the scene after taking a photo of the license plate of the vehicle ICE agents were using.

Doug Hayes, a local defense attorney who was at his office nearby, heard about the arrival of ICE agents and decided to see what was happening he shared with Your News Channel Friday.

At the scene, he noticed that a face-down man was being taken into custody by federal agents and had his nose and mouth pressed into a backpack.

According to Hayes, he was concerned about the man's ability to breath when he approached and attempted to move the backpack.

Hayes told Your News Channel and a video from observers reviewed by Your News Channel showed that agents forcible pushed Hayes away and deployed what appears to have been pepper spray.

The elderly attorney shared that he was largely uninjured following the altercation.

Around 10:52 a.m., local police were informed about the presence of ICE agents in the 100 block of East Carrillo Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police did not respond to the scene and shared that they were not informed about the federal law enforcement action ahead of time.

According to Santa Barbara Police, a vehicle being used by ICE agents had a tire slashed at the scene while parked on Carrillo Street and federal agents took an unidentified adult man into custody in connection with the alleged felony vandalism.

ICE agents then drove the damaged vehicle and the arrested man to the Santa Barbara Police Department building on Figueroa Street around 11 a.m. detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Federal agents did not inform local police of their intentions before arriving at the Figueroa Street office added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Observers followed agents as they travelled to the Figueroa Street office.

Agents arrived at the station, transferred the arrested man to another vehicle, and then took him to another location as police created a perimeter explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.