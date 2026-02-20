Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Biker injured after car crash in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
today at 5:53 pm
Published 6:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police helped an injured biker to Cottage Hospital after a truck hit them just before 2:45 p.m. on Castillo Street.

Santa Barbara Police received help from firefighters and paramedics and shut down Castillo Street for an investigation on the crash.

The truck driver was not impaired during the crash and stayed cooperative in the investigation after first responders gave the biker medical attention, according to the SBPD.

Community members were asked to use a different route until Castillo Street reopened just after 6:00 p.m., according to the SBPD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

