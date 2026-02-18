Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Maria man arrested for burglary and elder abuse early Wednesday morning

KEYT
By
today at 10:29 am
Published 10:36 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a burglary in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

On Feb. 18, around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to an in-progress residential burglary in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene and began to search the area shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, officers contacted a man in the area of Sheila Lane and Lincoln Street who was "acting erractically" and the 44-year-old man was taken into custody after an investigation.

The Santa Maria resident was booked at the North County Jail on charges of burglary and elder abuse and was also found to have a $100,000 felony warrant for his arrest detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.