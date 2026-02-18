Santa Maria man arrested for burglary and elder abuse early Wednesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a burglary in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

On Feb. 18, around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to an in-progress residential burglary in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene and began to search the area shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, officers contacted a man in the area of Sheila Lane and Lincoln Street who was "acting erractically" and the 44-year-old man was taken into custody after an investigation.

The Santa Maria resident was booked at the North County Jail on charges of burglary and elder abuse and was also found to have a $100,000 felony warrant for his arrest detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.