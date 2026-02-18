Dvaryae Bryant arrested in connection with January cannabis burglary outside Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Dvaryae Bryant, 22, of Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an early morning cannabis farm burglary outside of Carpinteria back in January.

On Jan. 17, around 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Foothill Road for a reported burglary at a Carpinteria-area cannabis grow operation stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Suspects fled the scene before the arrival of deputies and made off with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were able to identify 22-year-old Dvaryae Bryant after an investigation of the incident and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department which was already involved in an investigation into Bryant shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 18, Bryant was arrested at his home in the 2300 block of South Victoria Avenue where investigators recovered a short-barrel rifle that the 22-year-old allegedly through out a window detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an additional search warrant was executed in the 12000 block of Cranbrook Avenue in Hawthorne where about 15 pounds of processed cannabis, thousands of dollars in cash, and more firearms were recovered.

Cashed seized during a search on Cranbrook Avenue courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The firearms and cash are now part of a Los Angeles-based prosecution of Bryant on local charges and he will be extradited to Santa Barbara County on a no-bail felony warrant for burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, and a gang enhancement after his court proceedings are completed in Los Angeles County explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating potential links between Bryant and similar burglaries this month at the same Foothill Road cannabis grow site added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150.

Tips can also be submitted while remaining anonymous online here or by calling 805-681-4171.