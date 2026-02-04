Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Injured hiker on San Ysidro trail rescued by helicopter hoist Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An injured man was transported off of the San Ysidro trail by helicopter Wednesday after a fellow hiker texted in the emergency.

First responders with Montecito Fire were called to the scene around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday after a female hiker came across an injured male hiker about two miles up the San Ysidro trail shared the Montecito Fire Department.

The woman texted her husband via satellite from the scene and asked him to contact emergency responders explained the Montecito Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Helicopter 308 arrived at the scene and conducted a successful hoist operation before taking the injured man to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment noted the Montecito Fire Department.

The extent of the man's injuries has not been shared publicly at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.