Injured hiker on San Ysidro trail rescued by helicopter hoist Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An injured man was transported off of the San Ysidro trail by helicopter Wednesday after a fellow hiker texted in the emergency.

First responders with Montecito Fire were called to the scene around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday after a female hiker came across an injured male hiker about two miles up the San Ysidro trail shared the Montecito Fire Department.

The woman texted her husband via satellite from the scene and asked him to contact emergency responders explained the Montecito Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Helicopter 308 arrived at the scene and conducted a successful hoist operation before taking the injured man to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment noted the Montecito Fire Department.

The extent of the man's injuries has not been shared publicly at this time.