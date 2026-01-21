West Coasters Bump Long-Standing Paradise Destination From Number 1 Travel Spot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) - For the first time in 80-years, a trip to the Caribbean Sea beat out a Hawaiian vacation as the top destination for West Coasters.

"People are wanting new things, new experiences," said Chris Olvera, Manager of Automobile Club of Southern California's Santa Barbara Branch. "AAA wants to see more people go back to Hawaii, it out-priced itself in recent years. They realize that now."

But taking a flight to the Caribbean may not necessarily be the most popular option.

"2026 is expected to be one of the largest travel years for cruising," said Olvera. "And, the Caribbean is the number one destination, followed by Alaska."

Olvera added that cruising "exploded" after the pandemic; cruising companies seem to be coming up with new ships each year to out-do each other.

He shared other great travel tips and top trends Wednesday afternoon from AAA's State Street hub. Those include a spike in multi-generational trips (yes, cruises are also popular with that demographic), wellness vacations and, trips with so-called bragging rights.

"Expedition travel. We're talking Antarctica, we're talking the Galapagos Islands, we're talking the Arctic regions. We're seeing trends that people want to be associated with going new places, experiencing new things."

Olvera admitted, those are considered bucket list trips. Japan might be another.

"Europe is still hot but Japan was number one last year," he said. "For most Americans, Japan was the number one travel destination. Japan is just exploding. People are not afraid to go to Asia, the yen to dollar ratio is in our favor and so that has attracted a lot of people. Whether they want to go to Tokyo and do Mario Kart or they want to travel throughout the country, they want to experience something different and that's a trend throughout the U.S."

Olvera said travel deep into Mexico is also popular, rather than the typical tourist spots.

"People are not just going to Cabo anymore or Mazatlán or Puerto Vallarta. They're going deeper into Mexico -- Mexico City, Mérida, Huatulco. And they're still just a couple hour flight."

He believed safety concerns linked to well publicized cartel violence are more relegated to border regions and not resort destinations. He said, personally, he felt no danger while traveling with his family throughout parts of Mexico.

Trips to our national parks are still highly popular. And, Hawaii will always beckon travelers to its islands of paradise.

"They're coming back with extraordinary deals and trying to get people to come back."

Travel insurance, when you're lucky to take that trip, is always recommended.