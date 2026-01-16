GOLETA, Calif (KEYT) - A beautiful, festival-worthy film about the Ellwood Bluffs is available for you to watch, from the comfort of home.

Courtesy: City of Goleta

"Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs" was released to the public this week by the City of Goleta.

The 23-minute film premiered at the Wild and Free Film Festival back in November to a standing-room only crowd. It was a similar scenario on January 7 during a free screening at the Camino Real Cinemas. Turnout was so popular, the link was made available for people to share.

Packed theater / Courtesy: City of Goleta

The film's premise is a powerful one that chronicles how people throughout the community -- and beyond -- rallied to save the 200 acres of open space from development with large and small donations and tremendous spirit.

It also addresses Ellwood's declining Monarch butterfly population at the grove.

The film was created as part of the Ellwood Mesa's 20-year anniversary as a preserve.

Courtesy: City of Goleta

Click here to watch "Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs" short film.