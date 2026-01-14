Toro Canyon Residents Told To Shelter-In-Place For Possible Armed Suspect In The Area

TORO CANYON, Calif. (KEYT) – A shelter-in-place message was sent to residents of Toro Canyon in connection with a search for a possibly armed person by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching the area for a person who is possibly armed with a gun in the Toro Canyon area and were first called to the scene around 11:34 a.m.

The shelter-in-place order extends to Lambert Road to the west, Via Real to the south, Nidever Road to the east, and Foothill Road to the north shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Your News Channel was able to confirm residents in the area that they have received reverse 911 calls telling them to remain inside for a possibly armed suspect.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.