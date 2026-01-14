Skip to Content
Isla Vista man arrested for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material

today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:30 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 19-year-old Isla Vista resident was arrested for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material after a tip was shared by an electronic service provider.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is currently no indication that there are local victims noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

On Dec. 5, 2025, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that originally came from an electronic service provider report of suspected criminal activity involving online content detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified a 19-year-old Isla Vista resident living in the 800 block of Camino Pescadero during their investigation into the tip shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Jan. 8, detectives executed a search and arrest warrant at the home and the 19-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for a misdemeanor violation noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old was later released after posting a $10,000 bail.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sheriff's Detectives at 805-681-4150 or you can share information while remaining anonymous by calling the Sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

