Got Silver or Gold? Professional Buyers and Appraisers are Back for a Sixth Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) - It's the next best thing to the famously popular Antiques Roadshow, only this traveling group of buyers does not televise.

"We buy jewelry, coins, paper money, wristwatches, pocket watches, art and, rare documents," said Michael Merritt, owner of Place Vendôme. "We have to look at a lot of things to see something really unusual."

Merritt said each expert buyer linked to his Pasadena-based business has their own speciality and they're on hand -- free of charge -- for four days at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club.

"I really like the people that are here and they're very honest about their appraisals," said Nancy Van Gelder, a Santa Barbara resident. "I think it's worth checking out if you have some things that you would like to sell."

Many of the people who come through the doors end up as repeat customers, including Van Gelder.

"What I brought in (this time) was sterling silver flatware and various jewelry pieces including some gemstones. In fact, I did sell several pieces so I'm very happy with what the offer was, particularly with silver. It's a great time now to sell."

Merritt agreed.

"Silver and gold are right now at the highest price that they've ever been in the history of metal so it's a very good time to sell," said Merritt. "What are those prices?" I asked. "Gold, last I looked, was $4,600 and something. And silver is at $92 an ounce. So, very high."

"I brought flatware, watches and jewelry," said Alexandra King, a Santa Barbara resident. "I sold most of it, it was really easy to sell."

King said she made about $1,000 and will put the money toward legal support for her screenplay.

Merritt said over the past six years since the group's dealings in Santa Barbara, one item really stood out.

"Very interesting paper currencies, some old banknotes that were really wonderful."

Appointments are recommended for those wanting items assessed and appraised. If both parties agree on the value, the piece or pieces are purchased on the spot.

"If it doesn't, then we never pressure anybody to sell anything and there's still no charge, no risk to anybody who comes to see us," said Merritt.

He added that the vast majority of people coming through the doors have "stuff" and it's time for them to get rid of it. Most don't come because they need the money.

"We're relieving the burden of stuff," Merritt said. "Gemstones, pieces of jewelry -- we love to get signed pieces of jewelry from houses of luxury -- but we buy tons of sterling silver flatware and tea sets and that kind of thing, too."

The group will be at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club starting Wednesday through Saturday, January 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.