The national network spotlight shines on 911 At Ease International for First Responder support

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - (KEYT) The national spotlight will shine on 911 At Ease International, a local nonprofit devoted to the mental health of first responders.

It comes as the CBS network puts last year's FireAid benefit concert under the microscope during its upcoming Friday night broadcast.

"It's a story about accountability, good work that has been done by nonprofits," said Mike McGrew, CEO of 911 At Ease International.

McGrew likens the work of nonprofits to police work that he did for 31 years.

"When you're going to do something good there's going to be attacks and you've always got to be prepared. And there should be accountability in all these things."

FireAid, one of the biggest community fundraisers following last year's devastating and deadly fires across Los Angeles County, came under scrutiny for potential misuse of funds.

Latham and Watkins, a law firm nine decades strong, found no misuse, declaring support from the fire aid benefit reached thousands, including a $250,000 grant to 911 At Ease.

"I can tell you the money that we receive from FireAid was used for a very good purpose," said McGrew.

McGrew said everything was above board, financial reports were submitted twice a year.

The bulk of the local grant helped provide one-on-one counseling services for First Responders, including those who fought the LA fires.

"And we helped a lot of First Responders with counseling for post traumatic stress and also with our program which is 911 Project Harmony where we have First Responders tell their story and then, a song's created."

Tune in tonight at 6:30 for more in our Be Mindful segment.