Goleta names Lt. Jarrett Morris with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office as next top cop

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, the City of Goleta introduced its new Chief of Police Services, Jarrett Morris, currently a Lieutenant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Morris will formally become the new Chief of Police Services during the Jan. 20 City Council meeting shared the City of Goleta in a press release about the announcement.

"This is an important position for the City and we are pleased to have such a seasoned and dedicated law enforcement professional to help maintain a safe community and continue to provide the high level of service our residents expect," said Goleta's City Manager Robert Nisbet.

Outgoing Chief of Police Services Lt. Frank Vasquez will receive a City Tile during the Jan. 20 meeting in honor of his service and he will be moving on to a new assignment managing the Sheriff's Contract Bureau added the City of Goleta.

Lt. Morris first started with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in 2005 and has held a number of positions with the county-wide law enforcement agency over his 20 years of service including managing custody operations, K9 Unit coordinator, serving as a peer support coordinator, working a patrol beat, coroner's detective sergeant, and gang and narcotics investigations.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration form Union Institute and University.

"I am honored to serve the Goleta community in this leadership role," shared Lt. Morris. "With my extensive experience in patrol, investigations, and specialized units within the Sheriff’s Office—including overseeing the K9 program and managing critical incident responses—I am committed to building strong community partnerships, enhancing proactive policing, and ensuring Goleta remains one of the safest cities in the region."