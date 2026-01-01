Cottage Hospital Announces First Birth of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Jessica and Laurence welcomed Isla, their first, and the first baby born this year at Cottage Hospital early Thursday morning.

On Jan. 1, 2026, at 4:41 a.m., the healthy nine pound, 20.5 inch infant joined her parents who are both doing well and helped the entire community celebrate the new year.

Cottage Hospital boasts it welcomes 2400 new babies every year at its award-winning Children's Medical Center and little Isla is merely the first.

Cottage Hospital's Women's Services Staff. Image courtesy of Cottage Hospital.

