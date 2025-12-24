Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

East Beach closed around Mission Creek outfall due to storm-related sewage spill

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:07 pm
Published 5:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department has closed East Beach both east and west of the Mission Creek outfall after about 4,500 gallons of sewage spilled during heavy rains Wednesday.

The 4,500 gallons of sewage spilled in the 2700 block of De la Vina Street after a pump bypass failure shared the County of Santa Barbara in a press release Wednesday.

Specifically, the closure is from one-quarter mile east to one-eighth of a mile west of where Mission Creek meets the open ocean and signs have already been posted in the area detailed the County Health Department.

Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk of illness and untreated rainwater runoff within three days after any rain event can increase the risk of illnesses including rashes, fever, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea explained the County Health Department.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid swimming in local waterways in the days after rains to avoid untreated runoff added the local health agency.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.