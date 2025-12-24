East Beach closed around Mission Creek outfall due to storm-related sewage spill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department has closed East Beach both east and west of the Mission Creek outfall after about 4,500 gallons of sewage spilled during heavy rains Wednesday.

The 4,500 gallons of sewage spilled in the 2700 block of De la Vina Street after a pump bypass failure shared the County of Santa Barbara in a press release Wednesday.

Specifically, the closure is from one-quarter mile east to one-eighth of a mile west of where Mission Creek meets the open ocean and signs have already been posted in the area detailed the County Health Department.

Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk of illness and untreated rainwater runoff within three days after any rain event can increase the risk of illnesses including rashes, fever, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea explained the County Health Department.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid swimming in local waterways in the days after rains to avoid untreated runoff added the local health agency.