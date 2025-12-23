Skip to Content
Man suffers moderate injuries from car crash on Highway 101

GAVIOTA COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews helped a man to the hospital after his truck rolled over and crashed near railroad tracks on Highway 101 between Refugio and El Capitan State Beaches Tuesday.

Crews arrived just after 8:00 p.m. and spent 30 minutes using the jaws of life to get him out of the car, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Union Pacific received word and stopped train traffic during extrication before resuming a few hours later, according to the SBCFD.

Highway 101 remained open in both directions, though the SBCFD closed Lane #2 going south for precautionary measures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with the California Highway Patrol.

