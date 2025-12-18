Two WWII-era grenades safely removed from Santa Barbara attic Wednesday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Several homes were evacuated Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Veronica Place after two WWII-era hand grenades were discovered in the attic of one of the homes.

Both of the hand grenades were safely removed by an explosive ordinance team from Vandenberg Space Force Base shared the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release Thursday.

On Dec. 17, around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Veronica Place after a property owner was working in their attic and found what they believed to be a pair of hand grenades detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, it is believed the grenades had been in the home for decades and arriving officers requested the Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad respond to the scene.

The bomb squad was able to determine the aged explosives were military ordinances and called the Vandenberg Space Force Base EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team to assist and several homes in the area were evacuated and the small street off of Veronica Springs Road was shut down out of an abundance of caution explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The military explosive ordinance team safely took possession of both grenades and the road was reopened and residents were able to return to their homes around 8 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.