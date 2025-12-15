Skip to Content
Indoor pickleball center coming to Goleta

The PicklrS B Rendering
KEYT
A rendering of an indoor pickleball center slated to open in Spring of 2026 in Goleta.
Ted and Trish Guggenheim
KEYT
Ted and Trish Guggenheim are owner/operators of The Picklr Santa Barbara in the Fairview Shopping Center.
today at 5:50 pm
Published 5:43 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Rain or shine, early morning or late at night, pickleball players will soon have a place to dink and smash away. According to a news release, The Picklr Santa Barbara is under construction at the former site of Bed Bath and Beyond in the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta.

The facility will have seven pickleball courts, light fitness equipment, showers, lockers, a community lounge/meeting room, and a pro shop. Local residents Ted and Trish Guggenheim are the owner/operators. The target date to open is Spring of 2026. They plan to operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The Picklr is a franchise of pickleball facilities that is growing rapidly in line with demand for more courts nationwide. Pickleball is said to be the fastest growing sport in America, with more than 13 million people participating.

Monthly and annual memberships are available. Day passes will be available for non-members.

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee

