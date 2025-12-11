‘Make a Plan’ Before Getting Behind the Wheel this Holiday Season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara's top cops are spreading a sobering, holiday message this season: 'Do not drink and drive.'

Santa Barbara Chief of Police, Kelly Gordon, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney, John Savrnoch, stopped by our news station Wednesday afternoon. They're putting out a Public Service Announcement (PSA) as people gather for holiday festivities.

Chief Gordon said so far this year, the Santa Barbara Police Department alone, has made nearly 300 arrests for DUI (Driving Under the Influence), predominately involving alcohol. Each of the 296 arrests involved a collision.

Both Gordon and Savrnoch want to drive home the message that one bad decision can have devastating impacts.

"It surprises me that in the year 2025, with as many options as there are out there, with as much education has been done with all of the dangers and everything that's been talked about when it comes to driving under the influence, that we still see this as such a huge problem in our community," said Gordon.

"If you are ever out and you have to ask yourself, 'Am I okay to drive?' The answer is obvious no," said Savrnoch. "Make a plan to stay sober and drive. Make a plan for what happens if you do get caught up in the party, but make the plan before you're under the influence. Because plans made under the influence are notoriously horrible plans."

Savrnoch said drivers convicted of a first-time DUI potentially face tens of thousands of dollars in court and attorney fees and, insurance. He added, the risks of losing your license and your job are very real.

"The reality is, that the consequences can be very, very severe all the way up to death," said Gordon. "And for myself and the officers, the last thing we want to do is give a notification to a family member that their loved one has been killed or seriously injured because of drunk driving, whether it's them behind the wheel or someone that they have injured as a result of their actions behind the wheel."

Savrnoch said behind drug-related crimes, the crime of committing a DUI ranks second.

"And there is absolutely no excuse for it," he said.