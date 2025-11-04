Investigative journalist joins Your News Channel to talk about Sable Offshore’s leaked investor call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Investigative journalist Sam Koppelman joined Your News Channel Tuesday to talk about his coverage of a leaked call between select investors and the CEO of Sable Offshore, the Houston-based company looking to restart oil production off the Santa Barbara coast.

Koppelman, who covered the leaked call for investigative outlet Hunterbrook, detailed the information shared in the leaked call with certain investors -including professional golfer Phil Mickelson- as well as the fallout as the news broke.

Your News Channel reporter Mina Wahab was at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to cover the decision to not transfer leases from former owner of offshore oil platforms, pipelines, and onshore processing facilities collectively known as the Santa Ynez Unit.