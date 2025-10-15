Hundreds Seek Out Vital Care & Services Offered at 2025 Senior Expo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It is one of the most complete stops for seniors on the South Coast, the annual Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The three-hour event from 9:00am to 12:00pm Wednesday gives seniors and caregivers a variety pack of health screenings, exhibits, music, food, and activities.

The event had a long line of people waiting for the doors to open.

Exhibitors at 110 booths have information that includes financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies and representatives of local nonprofits.

Medical checks for blood pressure, glaucoma, eyes, diabetes and hearing are on site throughout the event space.

On site there are also flu shots by CVS Pharmacy, including the senior dose for those 65+.

Free haircuts are also taking place.

The event takes place with the help of these sponsors: Family Service Agency, VNA Health, COX Communications, Mission Park Healthcare Center, Central Coast Home Health & Hospice, CenCal Health, Cottage Health, Love & Care, Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency, Sutter Health, US Bank, Vista Del Monte, Wood Glen

