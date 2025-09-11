Ghost Gun Manufacturing Operation Uncovered In Winding Way Home During Assault Response

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 39-year-old man was arrested and his 24-year-old brother is wanted in connection with the manufacturing of unserialized guns after deputies initially responded to an assault at the duo's home on Winding Way.

On Sep. 1, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4800 block of Winding Way for an assault in progress stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a 73-year-old man with a cut on his face and difficulty hearing after he had been attacked by his 39-year-old son detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 39-year-old threatened to get a gun and shoot his father and the 73-year-old shared that both of his sons had access to multiple firearms because they had been manufacturing untraceable 3D-printed weapons, also known as ghost guns.

Deputies were familiar with both brothers and also knew that they were both convicted felons who were not allowed to possess firearms as a result of their convictions noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While some deputies began to secure the scene inside of the home, deputies outside the residence saw a man walking in a nearby crosswalk get hit by a speeding vehicle which then fled the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began to provide first aid to the pedestrian who suffered a fractured leg and injuries to his head and later identified him as the 39-year-old who had allegedly assaulted his father explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the involved vehicle was detained by officers with the California Highway Patrol and he was booked for driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run charges shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Inside of the home, deputies found five unserialized, 3D-printed handguns, multiple magazines, and a carbine conversion kit in plain view and a report was sent to the District Attorney's Office recommending charges against the injured 39-year-old including assault, criminal threats, and gun-related charges explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant to further investigate the manufacturing of ghost guns at the home on Sep. 9 and, with the assistance of K9 unit 'Kaz', found the following:

Seven 3D printers, tools, and related parts

15 spools of filament

A 3D-printed pistol and multiple Glock-style frames

Eight 3D-printed magazines

Firearm components including barrels, trigger mechanisms, and magazine springs

Tablets and a laptop used in manufacturing

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the 39-year-old's brother, a 24-year-old Santa Barbara County man who also lived at the residence, for charges including manufacturing and possessing unserialized guns, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, and manufacturing firearms using a 3D printer without a license detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 24-year-old remains outstanding and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff's Dispatch at 805-683-2724.

A 3D printer recovered from the Winding Way home. Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"Thanks to some exceptional patrol work and follow-up investigation on the part of SBSO deputies, a dangerous assembly operation for untraceable firearms, operated by persons who are legally prohibited from being armed, was thwarted," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. "Those responsible were arrested or identified, and charges will be sought against them. Our community is a safer place as a result of the deputies’ actions."