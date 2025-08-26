Recovery Plan Could Save Crashed Boat on a Montecito Beach

MONTECITO, Calif. – A 27-foot sailboat could have a second chance with a plan to tow if off Butterfly Beach today in Montecito.

It crashed Sunday with no one on board. The vessel broke loose from the anchorage on the eastern side of Stearns wharf off Santa Barbara's waterfront.

The drifting vessel was intercepted by some people in the water who may have made a difference to keep it off the rocks where it could have been damaged.

The boat will be recovered in a plan by TowBoatUS at high tide around noon.

The owner is on scene and is working with the recovery efforts and says it does not appear to have any leaking areas.

Heal the Ocean, a non-profit environmental group, has also been on the scene to monitor any possible fluids that could get into the ocean.

Recently another sailboat also crashed there and was abandoned for more than a week before an emergency cleanup effort took place to crush it and remove the remains in a Marborg coordinated effort funded by Heal the Ocean.

A more defined response policy by the county is being developed for these incidents.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today.)

