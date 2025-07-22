Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Athletic Building Coming Down at SBCC to Make Way for State-of-the-Art Replacement

Demolition has begun on the Santa Barbara City College athletic building
KEYT
Demolition has begun on the Santa Barbara City College athletic building
By
Updated
today at 6:02 pm
Published 6:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A building dating back to the early 1960s is coming down at Santa Barbara City College.

Demolition has begun at the outdated Physical Education Building near the football stadium.

It will be replaced with a four-story structure with a gymnasium, fitness center, dance studios and offices.

The building will also serve as a community emergency recovery center.

The $105-million project was funding in part with state finances and a local voter approved bond (Measure P). Measure P unlocked $71 millions dollars that will go toward the project's overall cost.

The project will be finished in Spring of 2028.

