Sheriff’s share identity of pedestrian killed Sunday on Calle Real in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – On Monday, the Sheriff's Office shared the identity of the woman killed after a traffic collision on Calle Real on Sunday is 42-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bradshaw of Goleta.

On Sunday, June 29, around 12:55 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported single-vehicle collision in the 7300 block of Calle Real stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Monday.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 68-year-old driver was traveling westbound when she reported looking away from her direction of travel because of bright, oncoming headlights.

The driver stated Sunday to investigators that her vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway before coming to rest in a nearby field detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found an adult woman, identified Monday as Jennifer Bradshaw, about 300 feet from where the vehicle came to rest and, despite life-saving attempts by emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the vehicle did not know she had hit a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the fatal collision noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.