On Memorial Day Goleta Remembers Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta Memorial Day ceremony included many residents who knew someone that fought and died for American freedoms.

It was held at the Goleta Cemetery District.

The event was hosted by the AMVETS Santa Barbara Post 3 and the Vietnam Veterans of America and Carmen Munoz from the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara.

Guest speaker Drew Wakefield showed his appreciation for the veterans who attended, but said this gathering is for those who went to war and never returned.

Wakefield told those who were gathered, "they came back in body bags, they left they came back in coffins. Some of them didn't come back at all. They were blown up on the beaches of Normandy, or they were blown up in Okinawa or they were lost at sea when the submarine or the boat went down. Why we are here today? Is to remember them and think about them."

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Capps and Goleta City Councilman James Kyriaco both spoke of sacrifices and the spirit of duty in our country that continues today with those enlisted in the military.

Special wreaths were also made to honor each branch of the military.

Solo singer Valeries Salcedo sang, "You Gave All."

The Armed Forces Medley was performed by bagpiper Bill Boetticher.

The event ended with a rifle salute by the Civil Air Squadron 131 and Taps by Bob Burtness and Howard Hudson.