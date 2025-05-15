Sword-wielding Woodland Hills man arrested for felony arson near El Capitan Canyon Resort

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 40-year-old Woodland Hills man was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges including felony arson and misdemeanor brandishing a weapon after allegedly igniting a fire near El Capitan Canyon Resort.

On May 14, around 5:15 p.m., deputies and State Parks officials responded to the area around El Capitan Canyon Resort for a report of a man acting oddly stated a joint press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While deputies and State Parks officials were responding, the man -later identified as a 40-year-old Woodland Hills man- attempted to leave the area in his vehicle using a dirt access road explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man's vehicle became stuck and he then continued to leave on foot towards El Capitan Canyon detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies paused their pursuit of the man due to the dangerous terrain and minutes later, a fire erupted in the brush where the Woodland Hills man had fled.

Deputies learned that the man might be armed with a sword and alongside County Firefighters retreated to allow County Air Support to conduct two water drops in the area shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Then, deputies proactively shielded fire crews who responded to the flames in the area while watching for the 40-year-old to return to the area shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 p.m., the man surrendered to deputies and was transferred into the custody of State Parks officials to be arrested explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 7:41 p.m. with an estimated burn area of just over one acre.

The 40-year-old man was booked at the Main Jail by State Parks for a felony charge of arson and multiple misdemeanors including trespassing, brandishing a weapon, and negligent fire setting and he remains in custody on a $75,000 bail stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.